The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.34. 169,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

