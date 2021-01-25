The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce sales of $31.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.75 billion and the lowest is $30.37 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $28.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $132.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.13 billion to $133.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.72 billion to $128.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.22.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

