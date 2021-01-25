The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.99

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 1686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

