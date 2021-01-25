The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.99

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 1686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.
LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock valued at $36,598,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
