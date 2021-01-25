The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 679.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 536,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 467,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $28.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

