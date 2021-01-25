The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lessened by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 2.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.47. 1,857,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,592. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

