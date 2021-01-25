The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.65. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

