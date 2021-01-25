The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $37,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

