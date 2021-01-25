The RMR Group (RMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The RMR Group stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

