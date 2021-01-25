The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Decreased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned 0.06% of The Southern worth $37,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth $24,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.