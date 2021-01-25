The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. The St. Joe accounts for about 11.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.57% of The St. Joe worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 35.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 125.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

JOE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

