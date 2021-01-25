The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post $8.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 billion and the highest is $8.17 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $34.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.76 billion to $37.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

TRV stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 122,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

