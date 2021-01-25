The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $156.00 at Argus

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target upped by Argus from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

