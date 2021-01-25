The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

