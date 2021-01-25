The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies comprises about 1.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 10,396,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002,691. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 196.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

