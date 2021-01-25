Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $70,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $518.83. 1,507,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

