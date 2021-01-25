Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after buying an additional 85,254 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $520.11. 50,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

