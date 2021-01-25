Theta Fuel Market Cap Hits $159.77 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $159.77 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00150184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,231,124,800 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

