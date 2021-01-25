THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $252.74 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017750 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

