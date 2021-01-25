Thingschain Achieves Market Cap of $65,253.64 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Thingschain has a market cap of $65,253.64 and approximately $2,320.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,420.94 or 1.00213585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

