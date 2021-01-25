Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI opened at $81.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

