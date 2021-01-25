THORChain (RUNE) Tops One Day Volume of $41.45 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $368.32 million and approximately $41.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00007007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00125006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00071795 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00272329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036945 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

