Thore Cash (TCH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,187.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $15,051.29 and $47,187.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00423361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

