ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Senior Officer Gerald Morris Feldman Sells 52,416 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Senior Officer Gerald Morris Feldman sold 52,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $56,609.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900.72.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.

ThreeD Capital Company Profile

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

