Thugs Finance (THUGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,749.00

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $877,579.88 and $2,749.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00127231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00276957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.