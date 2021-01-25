Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of EV opened at $71.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have commented on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.