Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,104 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

