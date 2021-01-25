Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

