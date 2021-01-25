Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $125.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

