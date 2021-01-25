Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 15,254 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

