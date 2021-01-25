Tiaa Fsb Buys New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.90 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Argus increased their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.