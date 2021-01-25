Tiaa Fsb Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 81,874 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $93.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

