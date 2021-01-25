Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 10,581 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

