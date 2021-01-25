Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 11,135 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

