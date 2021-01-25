Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 14,919 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $143.16 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

