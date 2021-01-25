Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after buying an additional 948,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after buying an additional 221,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,583,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 234,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

BK stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

