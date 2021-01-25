Tiaa Fsb Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

