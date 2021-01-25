Tiaa Fsb Has $1.82 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

