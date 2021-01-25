Tiaa Fsb Has $1.93 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $119,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.88 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

