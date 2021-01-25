Tiaa Fsb Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $122.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 231.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.