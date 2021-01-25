Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.27 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.