Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.61 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $131.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

