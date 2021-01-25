Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.95 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $161.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

