Tiaa Fsb Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,457,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,345. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

