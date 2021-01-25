Tiaa Fsb Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,068,000 after buying an additional 421,722 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $7,609,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $93.94 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.