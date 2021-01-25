Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $96.98 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

