Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,734 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,015.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

HALO stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

