Tiaa Fsb Takes $1.63 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

