Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 54.64%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

