Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

VXF opened at $176.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $177.99.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

