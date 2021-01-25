Tidex Token Price Up 263.8% This Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 497.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 263.8% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $3,526.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00052607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00124848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00071572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00268672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00036592 BTC.

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

